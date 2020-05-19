Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) Insider James Wakefield Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) insider James Wakefield acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($80,242.04).

Shares of NCYT stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.83. Novacyt SA has a 52 week low of GBX 6.03 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.21.

Novacyt SA develops and sells diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's diagnostic products are used in liquid based cytology, oncology, microbiology, haematology, and serology testing. It offers NovaPrep, a liquid based cytology solution that is utilized in the diagnosis of cervical cancer; and clinical laboratory testing services to clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients.

