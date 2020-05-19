Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) Insider James Wakefield Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) insider James Wakefield acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($80,242.04).
Shares of NCYT stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.83. Novacyt SA has a 52 week low of GBX 6.03 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.21.
About Novacyt
Further Reading: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.