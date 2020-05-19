Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $1.11. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 29,686 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nova Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 53.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

