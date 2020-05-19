Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Aaron’s from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aaron’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

