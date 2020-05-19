Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Announces Earnings Results

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NEXT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEXT. ValuEngine upgraded Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

