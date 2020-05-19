New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $26.28 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 645,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,278,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

