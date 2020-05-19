New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 70,126 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $27,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WU opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Cfra reduced their price target on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

