New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,307 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,165 shares of company stock worth $561,951. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

