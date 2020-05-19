New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.21 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of AptarGroup worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,976,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,030,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 888,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,707,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

ATR stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

