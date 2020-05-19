Needham & Company LLC Boosts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $12.25

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.