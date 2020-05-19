Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

NAVB opened at $1.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.81.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

