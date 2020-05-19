Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.73. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 36,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Natuzzi S.p.A alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi, S.p.A stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 5.14% of Natuzzi, S.p.A worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.