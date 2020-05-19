Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.73. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 36,000 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.
The company has a market cap of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.
Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.
