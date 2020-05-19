National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.73

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.54. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 11,897,773 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 321.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get National Storage REIT Stapled Securities alerts:

In other National Storage REIT Stapled Securities news, insider Steven Leigh purchased 100,000 shares of National Storage REIT Stapled Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00 ($88,652.48). Also, insider Howard Brenchley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,240.00 ($27,829.79).

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage REIT Stapled Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage REIT Stapled Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.