National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NATI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. National Instruments’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

