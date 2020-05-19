National Express Group’s (NEX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEX. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 392 ($5.16).

LON NEX opened at GBX 211 ($2.78) on Friday. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 372.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a GBX 11.19 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. National Express Group’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other National Express Group news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

