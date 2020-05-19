National Bank Financial Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

EIF opened at C$21.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.61. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$46.10. The company has a market cap of $750.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.35 million.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

