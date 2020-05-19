National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$12.97 on Monday. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.72. The company has a market cap of $656.72 million and a PE ratio of 24.47.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.70 million.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.