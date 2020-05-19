National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ECN stock opened at C$3.76 on Monday. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$6.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $902.73 million and a PE ratio of -37.60.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$87.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.74 million.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

