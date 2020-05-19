National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 43.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,495,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

