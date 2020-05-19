Mylan NV to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mylan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $16.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Mylan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

