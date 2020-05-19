Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

MBIO stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mustang Bio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

