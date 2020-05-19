MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded MultiCell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

MEDS opened at $6.05 on Friday. MultiCell Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of 201.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

