M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $94,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.87.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

