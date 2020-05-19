MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motif Bio plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research and development of antibiotics for serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. The company’s product pipeline includes Iclaprim, REVIVE-1 and REVIVE-2 which are in clinical stage. Motif Bio plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

