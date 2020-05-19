Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APEMY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH alerts:

APEMY stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.