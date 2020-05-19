Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 308 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 278.33 ($3.66).

Shares of MGAM stock opened at GBX 196.46 ($2.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.79. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 168.80 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 266.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 54,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41), for a total value of £99,092.67 ($130,350.79). Also, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total value of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

