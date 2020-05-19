Model N (NYSE:MODN) vs. Alphabet (NYSE:GOOG) Head-To-Head Survey

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Model N and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 1 8 0 2.89 Alphabet 0 1 26 1 3.00

Model N currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $1,584.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Model N.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Model N has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -10.88% -19.69% -6.54% Alphabet 20.71% 17.43% 12.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Model N and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $141.24 million 7.78 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -74.51 Alphabet $161.86 billion 5.84 $34.34 billion $51.56 26.84

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Model N on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

