Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.36. Mobile Streams shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 66,940,694 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the Internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

