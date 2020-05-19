Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Midland States Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Insiders have purchased 17,800 shares of company stock worth $297,336 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

