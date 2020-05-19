Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Shares of MU opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

