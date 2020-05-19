Medtronic (MDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDT opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

