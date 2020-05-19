Mediwound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is scheduled to be announcing its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, analysts expect Mediwound to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.42. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.