Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.31. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 5,703 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

