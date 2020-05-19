Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.86 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,260.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,327.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.