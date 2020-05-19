Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of MAS opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

