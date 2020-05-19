Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a house stock rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($2.07).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 87.14 ($1.15) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60). The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Justin King purchased 20,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

