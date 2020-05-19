Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 18,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 11,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.