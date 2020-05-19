Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

MRO opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 506.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

