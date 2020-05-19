Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.74. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 6,275 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

