Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.23. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,793,224 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $484.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Macmahon alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce Munro 97,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.