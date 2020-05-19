Maca (ASX:MLD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.73. Maca shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 198,364 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $205.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.91.

Get Maca alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Tuckwell 74,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Maca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.