Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIND. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $292.97 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

