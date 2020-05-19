Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after acquiring an additional 280,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 351,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after buying an additional 191,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

