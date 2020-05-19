Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after purchasing an additional 793,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,340,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 147.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after purchasing an additional 356,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after purchasing an additional 207,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

