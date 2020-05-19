Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Luceco in a report on Monday, April 27th.

LUCE opened at GBX 92 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.61. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($2.03).

Luceco (LON:LUCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36 ($0.47) by GBX (28.30) (($0.37)). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luceco will post 994.5054289 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 646,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £581,400 ($764,798.74).

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

