Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.26. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 176,855 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of strategic partnerships and in the proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates through the IP Licensing and Consumer Products segments. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.