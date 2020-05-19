LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) versus Hypertension Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HDII) Head-To-Head Comparison

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 14.75% 12.26% 10.02% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LeMaitre Vascular and Hypertension Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 4 0 2.57 Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -4.71, meaning that its stock price is 571% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Hypertension Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 4.35 $17.93 million $0.88 28.69 Hypertension Diagnostics $3.68 million 0.83 N/A N/A N/A

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

