Leisure Capital Management Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,260.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,327.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

