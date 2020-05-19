Leisure Capital Management Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

