Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 64.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,931 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Leidos by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Leidos by 10.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.