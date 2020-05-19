Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Legrand stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

